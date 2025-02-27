Clouds, High In The Low 70s Today

February 27, 2025

Here is the complete North Escambia area forecast:

Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a low around 51. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Light west wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. North wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 70. North wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the morning.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 73. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 45. West wind around 5 mph becoming north after midnight.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 66. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42. North wind around 5 mph becoming east after midnight.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 74.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

