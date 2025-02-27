Clouds, High In The Low 70s Today
February 27, 2025
Here is the complete North Escambia area forecast:
Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a low around 51. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Light west wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. North wind around 5 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 70. North wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the morning.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Southwest wind around 5 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 73. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 45. West wind around 5 mph becoming north after midnight.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 66. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42. North wind around 5 mph becoming east after midnight.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 74.
Tuesday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.
