Boil Water Notice For Virecent Road Virecent Drive After System Upgrades

A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for Cottage Hill Water Works customers located on Virecent Road and Virecent Drive that are south of Eden Lane. The notice was issued after scheduled upgrades Wednesday morning on the south end of Virecent Road that resulted in the disruption of water service.

The utility is advising, as a precaution, that all water in the area that is used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes be boiled. A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient. As an alternative bottled water may be used.

This precautionary boil water notice will remain in effect until the problem has been corrected and a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink.

This story will be updated when the boil water notice is rescinded.