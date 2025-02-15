Ballots Mailed For Upcoming Century And Congressional Special Election

The Escambia County Supervisor of Elections Office has sent out vote-by-mail ballots for two upcoming special elections.

A batch of ballots for the upcoming March 18 Century special primary election were mailed Friday.

Supervisor of Elections Robert D. Bender said 890 ballots were sent out to military and overseas voters for the April 1 2025 special general election. Domestic voters who have an active vote-by-mail request on file will have their ballots mailed out next week.

Any voter has the option to vote-by-mail. Requests must be made for each new election cycle. If you have not already made a request and wish to receive your ballot in the mail, visit EscambiaVotes.gov/vote-by-mail or call (850) 595-3900. The request deadline is Thursday, March 20 for the April 1 special general election and March 6 for the Century special primary.

