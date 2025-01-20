Winter Storm To Bring Significant Snow, Extreme Cold

WINTER WEATHER INFO

We are expecting a SIGNIFICANT winter storm across the area

Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the area 6am Tuesday through 6am Wednesday

There is a HIGH chance of accumulating wintry precipitation on Tuesday, producing moderate to major impacts to the area.

The timing of accumulating snow begins as early as Tuesday morning and continues into the evening

Most likely snow amounts are between 1-3 inches, although locally 4-5 inches of snow cannot be ruled out

Areas along the immediate coast have a chance of a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain, which would reduce the amount of snow that accumulates (recent trends suggest it may be mostly snow)

Hazardous travel and disruptions are INCREASINGLY LIKELY

EXTREME COLD WARNING IN EFFECT – Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 10 to 15 degrees along the coast and as low as 6 to 10 degrees inland expected. Frostbite and hypothermia will occur if unprotected skin is exposed to wind chills as low as 5 to 10 degrees.

OFFICIAL NORTH ESCAMBIA FORECAST

M.L.King Day: Sunny, with a high near 39. Wind chill values between 10 and 20. North wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 24. Wind chill values between 15 and 20. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Snow, mainly after noon. High near 32. Wind chill values between 15 and 20. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday Night: Snow likely, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. North wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 34. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 18. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 42. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 45.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 23.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 52.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.