When Will The New Nine Mile Aldi Store Open?

The process of converting one former Escambia County Winn Dixie grocery store into an Aldi is continuing, but Aldi remains quite on an opening date.

In March 2024, the Germany-based Aldi completed the purchase of all Winn Dixie stores.

The former Winn-Dixie store located at 312 East Nine Mile Road closed for renovations in late September. A new Aldi sign is now up on the building, but Aldi is not confirming a planned opening date.

“We can confirm the Winn-Dixie store located at 312 East Nine Mile Road, Pensacola, FL closed for renovations in September,” an Aldi spokesperson told NorthEscambia.com this week. “The store will reopen to the community as an ALDI over the next several months.”

In Escambia County, Aldi operates standalone stores on South Blue Angel Parkway and Mobile Highway. There is also a store in Pace.

“Associates at this location (Nine Mile Road) have the opportunity to be the first to apply to newly converted ALDI stores,” Aldi said. ” In addition, ALDI is committed to doing its best to minimize the impact and provide support and opportunities to associates at converting stores, including the option to remain with Winn-Dixie and transfer to a neighboring store.

Meanwhile, Aldi is not saying which, if any, other Winn Dixie stores in Escambia County will be converted to Aldi stores in the future.

“As we work through this transition period, conversion plans are still being finalized, and we will share more information as it becomes available,” the Aldi spokesperson said.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.