USPS Resuming Normal Mail Delivery

The U.S. Postal Service is working to resume normal mail delivery following this week’s historical snowfall.

Tiffany Rowland, a USPS communications specialist told NorthEscambia.com that mail carriers will continue to make every attempt to deliver to all addresses as long as it is safe to do so.

“The U.S. Postal Service takes seriously the safety and well-being of both customers and employees. The winter weather conditions experienced in Florida this week were unprecedented,” she said. “We ask our customers to please be patient if they are expecting packages or specific mailpieces, as there could be some residual impacts within our network. We are proud of the efforts of our employees and will continue to work around the clock to deliver all packages and mail entered into our system.”

Pictured: Icy conditions persisted late Thursday afternoon on West Highway 4 near Canoe Creek. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.