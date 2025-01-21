URGENT: EREC Asking Members To Conserve Electricity To Avoid Outages

Escambia River Electric Cooperative is urgently asking members to conserve electricity to avoid outages due to an extreme strain on the system due to the extreme cold.

“Please make every effort now through tomorrow (Wednesday) morning to reduce load,” EREC said. “Load can be reduced by turning off all unneeded lights, TVs, etc. and postponing the use of electric appliances such as dishwashers, clothes dryers, and ovens. In addition to conserving, we need you to help us get this important message out by sharing this post. Small reductions by many can make all the difference.”

“The member-owned cooperative said that they are “thanking every crew who has been out working in this cold weather. PowerSouth and EREC have done everything there is to do to try and prevent outage. We also want to thank every member who has prayed for our crews and offered words of encouragement. It’s looking like it’s going to be a long night followed by another hard morning. Your assistance is needed and greatly appreciated.”

Pictured: EREC Crews work in the snow to restore an outage on Tuesday. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.