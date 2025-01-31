Unoccupied Home Near Davisville Burns To The Ground

An unoccupied home near Davisville burned to the ground Thursday morning.

Escambia County Fire Rescue was called to the 5000 block of Sandy Hollow Road, just south of West Highway 4 about 5:18 a.m. Firefighters arrived to find that the home had burned to the ground.

The home reportedly had not electricity or gas service.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known. There were no injuries.

The Walnut Hill, Molino, and McDavid stations of Escambia County Rescue, Escambia County EMS and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.