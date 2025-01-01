Two Escambia County Fires Add Red Bulbs To Fire Safety Wreath

Escambia County Fire Rescue has placed red bulbs numbers 13 and 14 on the wreath during “Keep the Wreath Green” following structure fires off Ely Road and Crabtree Church Road.

On Thursday, Dec. 26 at approximately 3:40 p.m., Escambia County Fire Rescue units including a hazmat team responded to a commercial structure fire with hazardous materials at Pall Membrane Technologies, located on the 8700 block of Ely Road. Upon arrival, crews found a working fire in a storage building containing nitrocellulose in isopropyl alcohol. Since foam and dry chemical agents would have caused an adverse reaction with the materials involved and therefore could not be used, crews established a water supply using two fire hydrants and boosted water pressure from ECUA. The fire was extinguished at approximately 5 p.m. Fortunately, the facility was evacuated and no injuries were reported. The shed and materials were destroyed. The Florida Bureau of Fire, Arson, and Explosives is investigating the incident.

At 1:46 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 29, Escambia County Fire Rescue units from Cantonment, Molino, Beula and McDavid responded to a residential structure fire at the 3200 block of Crabtree Church Road. Smoke was showing upon arrival at the two-story home with all occupants and pets outside. A fire was discovered in the truss loft between the first and second floors. ECFR applied water to the flames and brought the situation under control by 2:16 a.m. However, the occupants have been displaced due to the damages. There were no injuries or fatalities. ECFR determined a lightning strike caused the fire.

The “Keep the Wreath Green” fire safety campaign is a collaborative initiative with the City of Pensacola to promote fire safety during the month of December. During the month-long campaign. Five-foot wreaths are on display at locations that included 21 county fire stations. Each time firefighters respond to a residential or commercial structure fire with damage, a green light bulb will be replaced with a red one to remind citizens of the dangers posed by fires in residential and commercial buildings.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.