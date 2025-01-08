Two Dead In Crash After Fleeing From Pensacola Police

Two people were killed in a traffic crash after fleeing from Pensacola Police early Wednesday morning.

A Pensacola Police officer attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle near Pace Boulevard and Garden Street, PPD spokesperson Mike Wood said following the 12:23 a.m. incident.

“The vehicle immediately fled from the officer at a high rate of speed and crashed into a pole at Pace and Romana.,” he said. “One of the occupants of the vehicle died at the scene.” The second vehicle occupant was transported to a hospital and died a short time later.

The officer was not involved in the crash, Wood said.

Further information has not been released.

File photo.