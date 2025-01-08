Two Dead In Crash After Fleeing From Pensacola Police

January 8, 2025

Two people were killed in a traffic crash after fleeing from Pensacola Police early Wednesday morning.

A Pensacola Police officer attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle near Pace Boulevard and Garden Street, PPD spokesperson Mike Wood said following the 12:23 a.m. incident.

“The vehicle immediately fled from the officer at a high rate of speed and crashed into a pole at Pace and Romana.,” he said. “One of the occupants of the vehicle died at the scene.” The second vehicle occupant was transported to a hospital and died a short time later.

The officer was not involved in the crash, Wood said.

Further information has not been released.

File photo.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 