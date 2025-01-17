Tate Lady Aggies Down Northview 56-37 (With Gallery)

January 17, 2025

The Tate Aggies defeated the Northview Chiefs 56-37 Thursday night in Bratt.

For more photos, click here.

Sam Williams led the Lady Aggies will 12 points, while Kaylie Mitchell added 11 and Amerie McGee had 10. Sarah Mitchell, Grace Best and Taylor Malone added six points each. Kahari Davis had three, and Brelynn Morris had two.

Stats for Northview were not entered Thursday night.

The Northview Lady Chiefs will travel to Laurel Hill Friday night at 6:00, and the Lady Aggies are next scheduled to be in action January 23 at Santa Rosa Christian.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 