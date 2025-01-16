Tate High Beta Club Shines At State Convention

January 16, 2025

Tate High School’s National Beta Club chapter attended the National Beta’s state convention last weekend in Orlando.

With an outstanding performance, Gabby Handy (pictured below) won first place in the Solo Vocals competition. She earned a “Golden Ticket” to the National Convention in June 2025. The Beta Club members enjoyed participating in the convention scavenger hunt and won third place.

“It was an exciting and successful weekend for the chapter,” said Tate Beta sponsor Stacye Litton.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 