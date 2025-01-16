Tate High Beta Club Shines At State Convention

Tate High School’s National Beta Club chapter attended the National Beta’s state convention last weekend in Orlando.

With an outstanding performance, Gabby Handy (pictured below) won first place in the Solo Vocals competition. She earned a “Golden Ticket” to the National Convention in June 2025. The Beta Club members enjoyed participating in the convention scavenger hunt and won third place.

“It was an exciting and successful weekend for the chapter,” said Tate Beta sponsor Stacye Litton.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.