Sunny, Warming Up Weekend

Here is the complete North Escambia area forecast

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 51. Wind chill values between 20 and 30 early. East wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 61. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Calm wind.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63.