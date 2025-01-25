Sunny, Warming Up Weekend
January 25, 2025
Here is the complete North Escambia area forecast
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 51. Wind chill values between 20 and 30 early. East wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 61. Southeast wind around 5 mph.
Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning.
Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Calm wind.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65.
Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63.
