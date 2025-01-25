Sunny, Warming Up Weekend

January 25, 2025

Here is the complete North Escambia area forecast

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 51. Wind chill values between 20 and 30 early. East wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 61. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Calm wind.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 