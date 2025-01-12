Sunny And Cool Sunday, Rain Overnight Into Monday

Here is the complete North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 55. Wind chill values between 25 and 35 early. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: Rain, mainly after midnight. Low around 43. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Monday: Rain likely, mainly before noon. Cloudy, with a high near 49. Northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. North wind around 10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. North wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. North wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 56.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.

Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67.