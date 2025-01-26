Sunny, 60s For Sunday, Rain Possible Sunday Night Into Monday

Here is the complete North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. East wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Calm wind.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Calm wind.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming north after midnight.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63.

Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68.