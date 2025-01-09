State Agency Investigating Bobby Likis Auto Service

State authorities are investigating an Escambia County auto repair shop.

The law enforcement division of the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services served a search warrant this week at Bobby Likis Auto Service on Davis Highway.

According to our news partners at WEAR 3, sources say customers reported to local law enforcement unnecessary repairs and charges were made, while incomplete work was performed on vehicles.

Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons said a fraud report was filed by a person knowledgeable about the inner workings of the business. The ECSO deferred the investigation to The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

The allegations included unnecessary repairs and incomplete work on vehicles, WEAR reported.

“The department received information about concerning business activities at Bobby Likis Auto Services and immediately and aggressively opened an investigation in cooperation with local law enforcement,” the state agency said in a statement. “Consumers should be aware of these allegations and can contact the department at (850) 245- 1300 if they have concerns about previous services or purchases from this establishment.”

While the business carries his name, longtime Pensacola businessman Bobby Likis is not connected to the auto repair shop. After operating the business for almost 40 years, he sold the shop in 2019.

Photo courtesy WEAR 3 for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.