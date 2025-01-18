Software Error Leads To Incorrect Bills For Century Gas Customers

Many Town of Century natural gas customers received surprising, even shocking, bills in the mail, but the town says don’t worry, it was just a software problem.

Customers reached out to us to report bills that suddenly jumped by hundreds of dollars, strange fees, and even a zero-usage bill for hundreds of dollars.

“It makes no sense to me,” Century interim mayor Alicia Johnson said Friday afternoon as she reviewed a gas bill. “I don’t even know what all these fees are, and they don’t add up.”

Johnson said she had town staff reread several meters when complaints began to pour in, but the readings were correct. She discovered that something had gone wrong within in the town’s billing software.

She said support staff from the software vendor will be at the Century Town Hall next week to find and correct the problems.

In the meantime, the town will not require customers to pay the erroneous bills or cut off service. Johnson did, however, suggest that gas customers make what they consider to be a normal payment in order to avoid falling behind when the bills are corrected.

“And upcoming bills for January usage are going to be higher for most people because of the really cold weather,” she added.