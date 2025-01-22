Snow Total Shatters 100+ Year Old Record

Pensacola absolutely shattered a snow total record that had stood for over 100 years.

Before Tuesday, Pensacola`s 24-hour snowfall record was 3 inches set in 1895.

By Tuesday night, the unofficial total at Pensacola was 7.6 inches. That also exceeded the all-time record for the most snowfall ever in Florida of 4 inches recorded near Milton. However, once the official totals are in, Milton may continue to hold the Florida record after receiving 8.8 inches.

It will take a few days to verify the snow totals and verify which city now holds the state record.

Across the rest of Escambia County, snowfall totals from 8-10 inches were reported across the area, including Molino, Bratt, Walnut Hill, McDavid and Cantonment. These totals however, are not official calibrated gauge and won’t be state records.

Pictured: Welcome to Florida signs on Highway 97 in Davisville (above) and on Highway 29 in Century (below). NorthEscambia.com photo (above) and submitted from Joan Carnley (below), click to enlarge.