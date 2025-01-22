Snow Total Shatters 100+ Year Old Record

January 22, 2025

Pensacola absolutely shattered a snow total record that had stood for over 100 years.

Before Tuesday, Pensacola`s 24-hour snowfall record was 3 inches set in 1895.

By Tuesday night, the unofficial total at Pensacola was 7.6 inches. That also exceeded the all-time record for the most snowfall ever in Florida of 4 inches recorded near Milton. However, once the official totals are in, Milton may continue to hold the Florida record after receiving 8.8 inches.

It will take a few days to verify the snow totals and verify which city now holds the state record.

Across the rest of Escambia County, snowfall totals from 8-10 inches were reported across the area, including Molino, Bratt, Walnut Hill, McDavid and Cantonment. These totals however, are not official calibrated gauge and won’t be state records.

Pictured: Welcome to Florida signs on Highway 97 in Davisville (above) and on Highway 29 in Century (below). NorthEscambia.com photo (above) and submitted from Joan Carnley (below), click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 