Salzman Hosting Winter Coat Drive For Elementary School

Florida Rep. Michelle Salzman and community leaders and partners have joined in a collaborative Children’s Winter Coat Drive to help children at one local elementary school stray warm.

The drive is collecting new coats and monetary donations until Thursday, January30, with all coats being delivered to Lincoln Park Elementary School on Friday, January 31.

“No child should have to face the cold without a warm coat,” stated Salzman. “This winter coat drive is about coming together as a community to ensure every child stays warm and cared for during the colder months.”

“Jubilee Church will spread warmth this season – please help us by donating a coat and making a difference in a child’s life. Together, we can wrap our community in love and care,” said Pastor Tim Fox.

How You Can Help:

Donate New Coats: Drop off new coats at any of the following collection sites: Rep. Michelle Salzman’s office at 3212 South HIghway 95A in Cantonment Jubilee Church at 5910 North W Street in Pensacola. Splash City Adventures at 6709 Pensacola Boulevard in Pensacola.

Make a Monetary Donation: Contributions will help purchase new coats for children. Monetary donations can be coordinated through Salzman’s office at (850) 207-5024 or via email at michelle.salzman@myfloridahouse.gov.

For additional information about the coat drive, contact Jennifer Harrison at (850) 324-2744 or via email at jennifer@gcpromo.com.