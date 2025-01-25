Ribbon Cutting Set For New ‘Paper Park’ At Former IP Golf Course

January 25, 2025

An official ribbon cutting has been set for Escambia County’s new Paper Park on the 68-acre former International Paper golf course in Cantonment.

The ribbon cutting will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, January 30.

Paper Park features a walking path, playground, an 18-hole disc golf course, and a704 square feet covered pavilion with picnic tables. Once opened, the recreational area will be open to the public free of charge from sunrise to sunset.

The new playground offers play features for children of all ages, including six slides, a swing set, climbing structures, and more. The playground also features shade sails and benches.

Escambia County Parks and Recreation also added 49 parking spaces on Mintz Lane (opposite end of the park from Highway 29) to make the park easily accessible.

Area residents have been using the park for week, even though it was not officially open.

Pictured: The new Paper Park in Cantonment. NorthEscambia.com file photos, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 