Ribbon Cutting Set For New ‘Paper Park’ At Former IP Golf Course

An official ribbon cutting has been set for Escambia County’s new Paper Park on the 68-acre former International Paper golf course in Cantonment.

The ribbon cutting will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, January 30.

Paper Park features a walking path, playground, an 18-hole disc golf course, and a704 square feet covered pavilion with picnic tables. Once opened, the recreational area will be open to the public free of charge from sunrise to sunset.

The new playground offers play features for children of all ages, including six slides, a swing set, climbing structures, and more. The playground also features shade sails and benches.

Escambia County Parks and Recreation also added 49 parking spaces on Mintz Lane (opposite end of the park from Highway 29) to make the park easily accessible.

Area residents have been using the park for week, even though it was not officially open.

Pictured: The new Paper Park in Cantonment. NorthEscambia.com file photos, click to enlarge.