Rainy Friday Ahead

January 10, 2025

Here is the complete North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Rain. High near 59. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of rain before midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 34. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday: Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 46. North wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. Calm wind.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 51.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 55.

