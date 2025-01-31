Rain Likely On Friday, But The Weekend Looks Great

Here is the complete North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise, cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming north after midnight.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 70. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 42. Calm wind.

Sunday: Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 46. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday: Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 55. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday: Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 75.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 75.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76.