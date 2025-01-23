Photo Gallery: Really Creative Florida Snowmen

January 23, 2025

When Florida gets historic snowfall, Florida residents make snowmen.

Wednesday afternoon, we asked NorthEscambia.com readers to share their snowman photos.

Over 1,000 people submitted photos of snowmen (one of them about 10 feet tall), snow-deer, snow-chickens, various characters made of snow and even a few igloos. The creativity was endless – pretty impressive actually for Florida folks that rarely see snow.

Here is gallery with over 400 photos.

You can also go to a Wednesday post and scroll through the comments for hundreds of other photos.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 