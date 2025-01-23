Photo Gallery: Really Creative Florida Snowmen

When Florida gets historic snowfall, Florida residents make snowmen.

Wednesday afternoon, we asked NorthEscambia.com readers to share their snowman photos.

Over 1,000 people submitted photos of snowmen (one of them about 10 feet tall), snow-deer, snow-chickens, various characters made of snow and even a few igloos. The creativity was endless – pretty impressive actually for Florida folks that rarely see snow.

Here is gallery with over 400 photos.

You can also go to a Wednesday post and scroll through the comments for hundreds of other photos.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.