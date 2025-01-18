Peanuts Night: Ice Flyers Fall To Fayetteville In 9-Round Shootout

Despite facing a 3-1 deficit heading into the final frame, the Ice Flyers mounted an impressive comeback to force overtime, though ultimately fell short in a 9-round shootout Friday night — Peanuts Night.

Alex Wilkins opened the scoring for Fayetteville, but the Ice Flyers evened the score when Matt Wiesner benefited from an unusual bounce in the first period.

Marksmen forwards Khristian Acosta and Dalton Hunter propelled Fayetteville to a 3-1 lead with back-to-back goals, scored just 12 seconds apart, to end the second period.

Jake Hamilton gave the Ice Flyers a boost with his sixth goal of the season, cutting the deficit. Jonathan Bartuccio-Pereira tied the game 3-3 with a power-play goal to close out regulation.

Neither team managed to break through in the overtime period, sending the game to a shootout that would ultimately require nine rounds to determine a winner.

The shootout remained scoreless through six rounds until Ice Flyers forward Doug Elgstam finally broke through, sneaking one past Marksmen goaltender Ryan Kenney. However, the celebration was short-lived as Ryan Nolan quickly responded for Fayetteville to even things up. The marathon shootout finally came to an end in the ninth round when John Moncovich secured the victory for the Marksmen.

The Ice Flyers will host the Fayetteville Marksmen on Saturday for game two of their three-game series.

Scoring Summary

First Period

FAY 1, PEN 0

10:11 Alex Wilkins (1) – Unassisted – PP

Fayetteville capitalized on a power play to score the game’s first goal.

FAY 1, PEN 1

17:14 Matt Wiesner (6) – Cayden Cahill

A shot by Matt Wiesner ricocheted off the glass and bounced off the back of the Marksmen’s goalie, Ryan Kenney, to tie things up.

Shots on goal: FAY 11, PEN 18

Second Period

FAY 2, PEN 1

17:48 Khristian Acosta (3) – Alex Ambrosio, John Moncovich

Fayetteville took the lead with Khristian Acosta’s shot on a 2-on-1 rush.

FAY 3, PEN 1

18:00 Dalton Hunter (14) – Unassisted

12 seconds after Acosta’s goal, Dalton Hunter weaved around the Ice Flyers defense and sent a shot past Brody Claeys to extend the Marksmen’s lead to two.

Shots on Goal: FAY 10, PEN 15

3rd Period

FAY 3, PEN 2

13:05 Jake Hamilton (6) – Cayden Cahill

Jake Hamilton’s well-placed shot found its way through traffic and into the back of the net, giving the Ice Flyers the momentum boost they needed for their third period comeback.

FAY 3, PEN 3

15:05 Jonathan Bartuccio-Pereira (5) – Nick Pryce

The Ice Flyers tied things up with Jonathan Bartuccio-Pereira getting a much needed goal on a powerplay opportunity.

Shots on Goal: FAY 3, PEN 14

Overtime

None

Shootout

Ice Flyers – Doug Elgstam

Marksmen – Ryan Nolan

Marksmen – John Moncovich

Total Shots: FAY 30, PEN 52