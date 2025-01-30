Partly Sunny And 70s Today, Rain For Friday

Here is the complete North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then a chance of showers. High near 73. South wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45. West wind around 5 mph becoming north after midnight.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Calm wind.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 75.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 74.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 75.