Partly Sunny And 70s Today, Rain For Friday
January 30, 2025
Here is the complete North Escambia area forecast:
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Friday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then a chance of showers. High near 73. South wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45. West wind around 5 mph becoming north after midnight.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Calm wind.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 75.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 74.
Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 75.
Comments