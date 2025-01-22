One Injured In Seven Vehicle Highway 97 Crash

January 22, 2025

One person was injured in a crash involving seven vehicles on Highway 97 south of Walnut Hill Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened about 2:40 p.m. on a slick, icy and snowy Highway 97 about 1.5 miles south of Tungoil Road, between Walnut Hill and Dogwood Park.

For more photos, click to enlarge.

It was reported that seven vehicles were involved, including two semi-trucks. Very little damage was obvious to the involved vehicles.

Most of the vehicles were immoveable due to snow and slick ice. Several first responder vehicles also required assistance to get out of the area.

One person was transported by Escambia County EMS to Atmore Community Hospital with injuries that were not considered to be serious. The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating and has not released further details.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

