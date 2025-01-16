Northview High Students Receive Required CPR Training

January 16, 2025

Juniors at Northview high school received required hand-on CRP and AED training Wednesday, led by cardiologist Dr. Bevin Weeks from Nemours Children’s Health.

Florida statute requires students in 9th and 11th grade to participate in basic cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) training.

Students gathered in the gym to learn how to properly perform chest compressions on CPR manikins. According to the American Heart Association, immediate CPR can double or triple the chances of survival after cardiac arrest. With more than 350,000 cardiac arrests occurring outside of a hospital setting each year, bystander intervention plays a crucial role in patient outcome.

By the end of the school year, more than 2,000 students across seven Escambia County high schools will have received training on how to effectively administer CPR, as well as instruction on how to use automated external defibrillators (AEDs).

