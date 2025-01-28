Northview Drops Senior Night Games To Miller (With Gallery)

January 28, 2025

The Northview High School boys and girls basketball teams dropped games to T.R. Miller Monday night after the Chiefs celebrated senior night.

For a boys game action photo gallery, click here.

Northview girls basketball honored seniors

  • Madeleine Atallah
  • Aaliyah Fountain
  • Taliyah Johnson
  • Madison Levins

Northview seniors boys recognized were:

  • Beau Daw
  • Luke Diamon
  • Demonte Ewings
  • Tyler Gilmore
  • Zykel Jones
  • Robert Mitchell
  • Brayden Reaves
  • Zi’don Smith
  • Brian Yoder

In boys action, Miller defeated Northview 55-14, while the Northview girls fell 64-18.

NorthEsambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

