Northview Drops Senior Night Games To Miller (With Gallery)

The Northview High School boys and girls basketball teams dropped games to T.R. Miller Monday night after the Chiefs celebrated senior night.

For a boys game action photo gallery, click here.

Northview girls basketball honored seniors

Madeleine Atallah

Aaliyah Fountain

Taliyah Johnson

Madison Levins

Northview seniors boys recognized were:

Beau Daw

Luke Diamon

Demonte Ewings

Tyler Gilmore

Zykel Jones

Robert Mitchell

Brayden Reaves

Zi’don Smith

Brian Yoder

In boys action, Miller defeated Northview 55-14, while the Northview girls fell 64-18.

NorthEsambia.com photos, click to enlarge.