New Nine Mile Road Five Guys Opens On Friday

The new Five Guys on East Nine Mile Road will open Friday.

Kirk Yackel, director of operations for Gellert Hospitality Group (GHG) of New Jersey, said the restaurant at 450 East Nine Mile Road will open for business at 11 a.m. Friday. GHG is the largest Five Guys franchise group in the country, with locations in Florida, Alabama and nine — soon to be 10 — other states. The group owns the Five Guys location on Airport Boulevard in Pensacola and the Pace location.

It’s located in a former Wendy’s location at 450 East Nine Mile Road that was remodeled over the last few months.

“I’m local to this side of town,” he said. “I’m excited and pushed for this location.”

The restaurant is known for its simple interior with red and white tiles boxes of peanuts to enjoy while waiting and bags of potatoes stacked up ready to become fresh, hand cut fries.

The menu is pretty simple — a couple of sizes of burgers with options for bacon and cheese and hot dogs (and yes, there’s bacon and cheese available for those). There’s a lengthy list of more than a dozen toppings — lettuce, tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, condiments, hot sauce and more. All of the toppings are free. And the fries? Those are served in a paper bag and often leave people asking why there are so many. They also offer milkshakes.

“We also have fun mix-in flavors to our hand blended milkshakes, you could get chocolate, peanut butter, salted caramel, or even bacon in a shake,” Yackel said.

He said Five Guys also gives back to the community with fundraiser opportunities for local groups.

Pictured: Employees training underway at the new Five Guys on East Nine Mile Road. Also pictured: The new restaurant is in a remodeled Wendy’s. Courtesy and NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.