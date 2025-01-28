More Like Florida Winter — Mostly Sunny, 60s For Tuesday
January 28, 2025
Here is the complete North Escambia area forecast:
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph.
Tuesday Night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 45. Calm wind.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.
Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southeast wind around 10 mph.
Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 43.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 70.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 73.
