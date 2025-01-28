More Like Florida Winter — Mostly Sunny, 60s For Tuesday

January 28, 2025

Here is the complete North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 45. Calm wind.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southeast wind around 10 mph.

Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 43.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 70.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 73.

