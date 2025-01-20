Markavia Johnson Named MLK Essay Contest Winner

Monday, Markavia Johnson was named the winner of the Century-Flomaton Improvement Committee’s annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Essay Contest.

Here is her essay, in its entirety:

I am Markavia Johnson. I am 18 years old and a senior at Northview High School. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. had a dream that African Americans needed to be treated equally. He saw the mistreatment and inequality toward African Americans and decided to take a stand. He decided to be the person to bring national attention to what everybody knew and that was that people of color did not have the same rights as white America. Dr. King organized meetings, marches and protests to discuss how to make the changes. He even went to jail to fight for freedom and justice for minorities. He died.

As I grew up, I heard and read about Dr. King and how people of color used to be treated in America. He wanted us to be included and have the right to participate in whatever we wanted to do.

I had an experience when I was playing volleyball in the gym at my school. As I looked around, I was the only African American in the game. It made me think that Dr. King worked hard and went through a lot. He went to jail and even died so we could have the right to be included and have the same rights as other races of people. I want us to remember that they killed him and all he wanted was for us to have the rights that they had.

Knowing what he did really encouraged me to never give up on my hopes and dreams, even it is hard. It encouraged me to work even harder to accomplish my goals in school, even if it is hard. I finished all of my core classes early and I passed all of my important tests in order to get my diploma. I kept the faith through it all, saying, “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me. Philippians 4:13.

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.