Man, 19, Charged With Murder Last Week Near Pine Meadow Elementary

January 7, 2025

A 19-year-old Escambia County man has been charged with the shooting death of a man late last Wednesday night in not far from Pine Meadow Elementary School.

Talan Darby Burnette is being held in the Escambia County Jail without bond on charges of second-degree murder, tampering with evidence and firing a weapon.

The shooting happened about 11:45 p.m. January 1 outside a home on Tommy Street, just off Cove Avenue.  The man was transported to any area hospital where he later died.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said arrived at the property and an argument followed between a group of people. Investigators said Burnette then shot the 48-year-old man.

Burnette was located the following morning in Santa Rosa County, and Burnette was charged with loitering and resisting arrest by Santa Rosa County deputies. Escambia County deputies quested him in Santa Roaa County and obtained Escambia County warrants for his arrest. He was transferred to the Escambia County Jail on Monday.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 