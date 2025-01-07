Man, 19, Charged With Murder Last Week Near Pine Meadow Elementary

A 19-year-old Escambia County man has been charged with the shooting death of a man late last Wednesday night in not far from Pine Meadow Elementary School.

Talan Darby Burnette is being held in the Escambia County Jail without bond on charges of second-degree murder, tampering with evidence and firing a weapon.

The shooting happened about 11:45 p.m. January 1 outside a home on Tommy Street, just off Cove Avenue. The man was transported to any area hospital where he later died.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said arrived at the property and an argument followed between a group of people. Investigators said Burnette then shot the 48-year-old man.

Burnette was located the following morning in Santa Rosa County, and Burnette was charged with loitering and resisting arrest by Santa Rosa County deputies. Escambia County deputies quested him in Santa Roaa County and obtained Escambia County warrants for his arrest. He was transferred to the Escambia County Jail on Monday.