Major Winter Storm Tuesday With Several Inches Of Snow, Extreme Cold

WINTER STORM WARNING

A MAJOR winter storm is becoming increasingly likely across the area

This has the potential to be an HISTORIC winter storm for the southern half of the area

Winter Storm WARNING is in effect for the area through 6 a.m. Wednesday

The timing of accumulating snow begins late Tuesday morning and continues into the evening.

Heaviest accumulations are expected midday Tuesday through the late afternoon.

Most likely snow amounts are between 2-4 inches, although locally up to 5 inches of snow is possible (highest totals to the south)

Major impacts are likely across much of the area

Even areas along the coastline are likely to remain mostly snow. There is still a small possibility of sleet mixing in along the coast

Extreme temperatures around 15 degrees are expected Tuesday night

Wind chills remain below freezing tonight through midday Wednesday

Strong wind gusts, especially near the coast, could reduce visibilities to less than a mile at times in the snow

Many locations may not see temperatures rise above freezing on Tuesday as the snow moves into the area

DETAILED FORECAST

Tuesday: Snow, mainly after noon. High near 31. Wind chill values between 15 and 20. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.

Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of snow before midnight. Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 15. Wind chill values between 5 and 10. North wind around 10 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 35. Wind chill values between 5 and 15. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 18. Calm wind.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 44. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 47. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 24. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 52.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64.