It’s Turning Really Cold Next Week. But Will There Be Snow Or Ice?

Could we have snow or winter weather in North Escambia next week? Some models say yes, others say no. But the forecast does say it will be bitterly cold.

According to the National Weather Service in Mobile, which creates the “official” weather forecast for North Escambia, we are still too far out in time to discuss for-sure specifics. But, we will have to carefully monitor the potential for winter weather for next Tuesday into Wednesday.

Keep in mind: This story, and the forecasts we publish on NorthEscambia.com are for the North Escambia area. And generally, the closer north you go toward the Alabama state line, the colder it is. And the closer you get the the beach, the warmer it is.

This is what we know for certain:

It will turn very cold Sunday through the middle of next week as an arctic air mass builds into the area. High may not rise out of the 30s with lows in the 20s.

We will need to keep an eye on the potential for winter weather early next week.

This is what is uncertain:

The extent of the winter weather threat. There are two scenarios (pictured above) that we will be watching: *Scenario #1* Low pressure develops over the central Gulf and tracks east. Precipitation develops well to the north of the low, resulting in a wintry mix across that could bring impacts to the entire area. *Scenario #2* Low pressure doesn’t develop or develops across the far southern Gulf. This would keep conditions dry, but temperatures would still be bitterly cold.



“We know that’s a broad range of solutions, but that is the winter weather reality in the deep south this far out in time,” NWS said. “In the days ahead, we will gain confidence on one of these scenarios. Both are very much in play at this point.”

What should you do now?

Monitor the forecast closely over the next several days from a trusted source of information. Be cautious of anybody sharing accumulation graphics this far out in time. As soon we can share more specifics, we will.

Be prepared for very cold weather because it will happen in either scenario. Protect people, plants, pets, and pipes.

For the detailed forecast, click here.