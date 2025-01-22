I-10 Closed From The Alabama/Florida Line To Near Tallahassee

January 22, 2025

Nearly 200 miles of I-10 across Northwest Florida are now closed due to snow and ice.

The Florida Department of Transportation has closed both directions of I-10 from the Alabama state line to Midway (exit 192) near Tallahassee. The closure is due to remaining snow, ice, and water on the roadway combined with incoming hard freeze temperatures overnight resulting in icy and dangerous conditions on bridges and roadways. Drivers should seek alternative routes until further notice.

Locally, all roads in Escambia and Santa Rosa County should still be considered closed. While some snow did melt during the afternoon, there is the likelihood of black ice by morning with lows forecast in the 10-15 degree range.

