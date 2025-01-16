Highway 29 Crash Claims At Least One Life

January 16, 2025

One person was pronounced deceased at the scene of a single vehicle crash just before daybreak Thursday on Highway 29 in McDavid.

The crash happened about 6 a.m. on Highway 29 about a mile north of Champion Drive and the West Fraser Sawmill.

A single pickup truck left the roadway, ran up an embankment and overturned in the ditch. One person was ejected from the vehicle, and another was extricated from the vehicle by firefighters.

The second individual was airlifted to a Pensacola hospital in critical condition. An update on the condition was not available.

The crash closed northbound Highway 29 for about an hour.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating and has not released further details.

NorthEscamiba.com withhold photographs of the vehicle until next of kin are notified by FHP. This story will be updated with more information is released.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Comments

One Response to “Highway 29 Crash Claims At Least One Life”

  1. Krystal Stone on January 16th, 2025 10:15 am

    God bless these people and their families. Too many losses on 29. Jesus have mercy.





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 