Highway 29 Crash Claims At Least One Life

One person was pronounced deceased at the scene of a single vehicle crash just before daybreak Thursday on Highway 29 in McDavid.

The crash happened about 6 a.m. on Highway 29 about a mile north of Champion Drive and the West Fraser Sawmill.

A single pickup truck left the roadway, ran up an embankment and overturned in the ditch. One person was ejected from the vehicle, and another was extricated from the vehicle by firefighters.

The second individual was airlifted to a Pensacola hospital in critical condition. An update on the condition was not available.

The crash closed northbound Highway 29 for about an hour.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating and has not released further details.

NorthEscamiba.com withhold photographs of the vehicle until next of kin are notified by FHP. This story will be updated with more information is released.

