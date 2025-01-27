Here Are Tips Ahead Of Tuesday’s Congressional Special Primary
January 27, 2025
Escambia County Supervisor of Elections Robert Bender is offering the following tips ahead of Tuesday’s January 28 Special Primary to fill the Congressional seat vacated by Matt Gaetz:
- Florida holds closed primary elections. This election is for registered Republican voters only.
- Confirm the location of your polling place prior to Election Day: It is listed on your sample ballot (with the exception of Precinct 98), voter information card, online at EscambiaVotes.gov, or call (850) 595-3900.
- There have been three polling location changes since November 2024. Voters in the following precincts will need to report to these updated locations on Election Day.
- Precinct 98: St. John Divine Baptist Church, 620 E Jordan St., Pensacola
- Precinct 22: Billy G. Ward Century Courthouse, 7500 N Century Blvd., Century
- Precinct 24: St. John’s Episcopal Church, 401 Live Oak Ave., Pensacola
For a complete list of polling locations, visit EscambiaVotes.gov/where-to-vote.
- If you are unsure of your registration status, check EscambiaVotes.gov/am-i-registered, e-mail us at soe@escambiavotes.gov, or call (850) 595-3900.
- If you need to update your address, contact us prior to Election Day so you can be directed to your proper polling location. Visit EscambiaVotes.gov/update-my-info for more information.
- Photo and signature ID is required for all voters – if you do not present one of the 12 approved forms of photo ID, you may vote a provisional ballot.
- Be sure to review your sample ballot prior to Election Day to familiarize yourself with the contest and bring it with you to the polls. A sample ballot was mailed to eligible voters who did not have a vote by mail request on file, and you can view your sample ballot online at EscambiaVotes.gov/sample-ballots.
- Remember to make only one selection on your ballot. Please review your ballot carefully.
- The registration deadline for this election has passed. New registrations and party changes for this election may not be made at the polls.
- You may not return your completed Vote By Mail ballot to your precinct on Election Day – it must be returned to the Supervisor of Elections Office by 7 p.m. on Election Day.
- If you requested a Vote By Mail ballot but chose not to return it, you can vote at your polling place on Election Day. Though not required, we request that you bring your unvoted ballot package so it can be cancelled.
- Busiest times at the polls tend to be 7:00 a.m. until 9:00 a.m., mid-day, and 4:00 p.m. until polls close.
- Emergency Pick-up of Vote By Mail ballots can be obtained up by voters (or their designees) at our office on Monday and Tuesday. Emergency Affidavits are required.
- Early voting ended Saturday, January 25. If you have not yet voted or did not request a Vote By Mail ballot before the deadline, you must go to your designated precinct on Election Day.
- If you voted-by-mail, you can visit EscambiaVotes.gov/track-my-ballot for the status of your ballot.
