FWC Law Enforcement Report: Hunting And Fishing Violations

The Florida FWC Division of Law Enforcement reported the following recent activity:

ESCAMBIA COUNTY

Officer Cushing was conducting a fisheries inspection on a recreational vessel near Bayou Texar. Upon inspection one individual was found to be over the bag limit of blue crabs and many of the crabs were taken by gigging, which is a prohibited method. Appropriate law enforcement action was taken.

SANTA ROSA COUNTY

Officer R. Corbin observed two individuals return from duck hunting and proceeded to conduct a resource inspection. The subjects had harvested one bufflehead. Neither individual had a valid federal duck stamp and it was discovered one subject was using a shotgun capable of holding more than three rounds. Both individuals were issued citations for hunting without a federal duck stamp and for the unplugged shotgun.

Officer R. Corbin observed a vehicle parked on a closed road with a dog off leash at Blackwater Wildlife Management Area. After instructing the subject to leash the dog and informing him about the closed road, the subject refused to identify himself. After instructing the subject several times to identify himself the officer attempted to handcuff the subject, and the subject evaded the officer and resisted without violence. The officer then arrested and charged the subject for resisting without violence and obstructing or interfering with an FWC officer. The subject was also issued citations for driving on a closed road and having a dog off leash in the WMA. The subject was transported to the Santa Rosa County Jail.

Officer Land observed a camouflaged boat with three individuals dressed in camo and wearing chest waders approaching the boat ramp. Officer Land conducted a resource inspection on the vessel, which contained duck decoys and shotguns. The subjects said they had not shot anything. Officer Land asked to inspect the subjects’ shotguns and the vessel operator admitted his gun was not plugged. Officer Land inspected the firearm and found it was capable of holding more than three shells, which is not legal when hunting migratory birds. Officer Land found the subject had been previously cited for the same offense and issued the subject a notice to appear for the violation.

Officer Brown was on patrol conducting resource and license inspections at local fishing spots when he observed an individual fishing. The subject stated he did not have any fish. Officer Brown located an undersized red drum in the subject’s cooler. The subject was cited accordingly.

This report represents some events the FWC handled during the time period; however, it does not include all actions taken by the Division of Law Enforcement. Information provided by FWC.

NorthEscambia.com photo.