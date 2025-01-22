Forecast: High Only Near Freezing, Very Little Snow Melt Today
January 22, 2025
Here is the complete North Escambia area forecast
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 33. Wind chill values between zero and 10. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 16. Calm wind.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 41. Wind chill values between 20 and 30. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 45. Northwest wind around 5 mph.
Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 22. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 49. East wind around 5 mph.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. East wind around 5 mph.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 58.
Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61.
Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 57.
