Forecast: High Only Near Freezing, Very Little Snow Melt Today

January 22, 2025

Here is the complete North Escambia area forecast

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 33. Wind chill values between zero and 10. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 16. Calm wind.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 41. Wind chill values between 20 and 30. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 45. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 22. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 49. East wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. East wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 58.

Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 57.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 