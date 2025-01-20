Florida (Yes, Florida) Has Snowplows, Salt, Spreaders Ready For Tuesday

The Florida Department of Transportation has snowplows, salt and spreaders for use in Northwest Florida.

Motorists may notice an increased number of FDOT vehicles on state routes as FDOT maintenance and operations staff monitor winter weather conditions on bridges and roadways. FDOT crews will deploy various ice and snow removal equipment including snowplows and salt and chemical spreaders throughout the area.

FDOT’s winter weather plan has been developed to keep Florida’s highway system safe and operational in all types of weather conditions.

Road Rangers in northwest Florida will are operating 24/7 patrolling through Wednesday, Jan. 22 or until needed, to assist with monitoring travel conditions and respond quickly to any roadway issues or motorists stranded due to possible winter weather forecast in the area.

If road conditions are hazardous, avoid driving if possible. Wait until road and weather conditions improve before venturing out in your vehicle. It’s harder to control or stop your vehicle on a slick or snow-covered surface. On the road, increase your following distance enough so that you’ll have plenty of time to stop for vehicles ahead of you.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.