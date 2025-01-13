Florida Gas Prices Break Even On The Week

January 13, 2025

Florida gas prices continue to yo-yo up and down. The state average went from $3.11 per gallon down to $3.06 mid-week, only to bounce right back up to $3.11/g by Sunday.

In Escambia County, the average was at $2.82 Sunday. In North Escambia, a low of $2.78 was available at a station on Muscogee Road. In Pensacola, a low price of $2.57 was at a station on Eat Nine Mile Road.

“Fuel prices have cycled within the same range for the past couple months, but a recent oil price hike threatens to bring upward pressure on prices at the pump,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Oil prices rose to multi-month highs on winter weather woes and U.S. sanctions on Russian petroleum. This could place upward pressure on prices at the pump.”

