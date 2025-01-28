Firefighters Rescue Horses From Overturned Trailer

Firefighters rescued several horses from an overturned trailer in Beulah last weekend.

At 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to vehicle crash involving a large horse trailer that was overturned on its side with four horses inside the trailer. ECFR said two horses were quickly rescued, while firefighters cut a rail to free the leg of a third horse. A fourth horse passed away.

The Florida Highway Patrol and the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services are investigating.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and Escambia County EMS also responded.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.