Firefighters Rescue Horses From Overturned Trailer

January 28, 2025

Firefighters rescued several horses from an overturned trailer in Beulah last weekend.

At 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to vehicle crash involving a large horse trailer that was overturned on its side with four horses inside the trailer. ECFR said two horses were quickly rescued, while firefighters cut a rail to free the leg of a third horse. A fourth horse passed away.

The Florida Highway Patrol and the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services are investigating.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and Escambia County EMS also responded.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 