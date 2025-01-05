Fire Heavily Damages Church In Molino

January 5, 2025

Fire heavily damaged a church in Molino Sunday afternoon.

The fire was reported shortly before 3 p.m. at the New Hope Primitive Baptist Church in the 5600 block of Highway 95A, just north of Cedartown Road.

A portion of the roof over the sanctuary collapsed in the fire.

There was no word of any injuries. At 4 p.m., firefighters were still on scene.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known. More details will be posted as they become available.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds 

 