Escambia Sheriff’s Office Updates Cruiser Paint Scheme

January 10, 2025

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has updated the paint scheme on patrol vehicles.

The new cruisers will be all white, while the old design was white with dark green. The vehicles arrive white, so dropping the green is expected to save the ECSO about $2,500 per vehicle for painting and the vehicles will be in service months faster.

Pictured top: The new all white paint scheme on an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle in the ECSO shop. Pictured: The previous old dark green and white design. NorthEscambia.com photo, courtesy photo, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds 

 