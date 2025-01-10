Escambia County’s Graduation Rate Increases As State Breaks Record

January 10, 2025

Florida graduation rates for the 2023-2024 school year were announced Thursday. Florida’s high school graduation rate rose to 89.7%, and most Escambia County high schools exceeded that improved number.

The 2023–2024 statewide high school graduation rate represents the highest rate in Florida history, with the exception of the pandemic school years in which graduating classes were exempt from statewide, standardized assessment requirements stipulated in state law.

The overall graduation rate for Escambia County Public Schools was 84.2%, up from 80.5% in 2022-2023 and 78.4% in 2021-2022.

Graduation rates by school for the 2023-2024 school year and compared to 2022-2023:

  • Tate High School — 93.3%, up from 91.3%
  • Northview High School — 92.3%, up from 90.3%
  • West Florida High School — 98.6%, up from 98.4%
  • Escambia Westgate — 86.7%, down from 93.8%
  • Escambia High School — 94.1%, up from 94%
  • Pensacola High School — 87.9%, up from 78.1%
  • Pine Forest High School –  85.4%, up from 80.9%
  • Washington High School — 86%, down from 86.9%
  • Success Academy — 78.4%
  • Escambia Virtual — 100%
  • Pensacola State Charter — 100%

Pictured: With 460 graduates, Tate High School had the largest graduating class in Escambia County for the 2023-2024 school year. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 