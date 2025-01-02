Escambia County Value Adjustment Board Seeks Volunteers

The Escambia County Board of County Commissioners is seeking Escambia County residents interested in volunteering to be considered for an appointment to the Value Adjustment Board. The VAB provides for the hearing of all petitions, complaints, appeals and disputes concerning taxable assessment of properties. The term of office is one year.

Escambia County residents interested in serving on the Value Adjustment Board are asked to submit a resume and letter indicating their desire to serve by 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9. Resumes and letters should be submitted via email to boardapply@myescambia.com or by mail to:

Jose Gochez, Program Manager

Escambia County Board of County Commissioners

221 Palafox Place, Suite 420

Pensacola, FL 32502

Resumes submitted for consideration are subject to public records requests and are included in Escambia County Commission meeting information, including the agenda and official meeting minutes.

The Board of County Commissioners’ VAB appointee must meet the following requirements to be eligible to serve:

Must own homestead property in Escambia County.

Cannot be a member or employee of any taxing authority.

Cannot represent property owners in any administrative or judicial review of property taxes.

The VAB meets for approximately 30-40 minutes twice a year, usually in August and December.