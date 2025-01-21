Escambia County Urging Drivers To Stay Off The Road

Escambia County in encouraging residents to say home and off the roadways Tuesday and Wednesday as snow and ice are expected to create hazardous driving conditions. The county is under a winter storm warning into Wednesday morning.

“Our message is simple: Stay home and stay off the roadways,” Public Safety Director Eric Gilmore said. “The safety of our residents is our top priority, and road conditions will be unsafe for drivers over the next couple of days due to snow and ice. It is not worth the risk – please stay home and stay safe.”

According to NWS Mobile, snow is expected in Northwest Florida by Tuesday afternoon before tapering off in the late evening hours.

Escambia County Public Works crews will sanded bridges late Monday afternoon to prepare for snow and ice.

File photo.