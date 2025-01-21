Escambia County Urging Drivers To Stay Off The Road

January 21, 2025

Escambia County in encouraging residents to say home and off the roadways Tuesday and Wednesday as snow and ice are expected to create hazardous driving conditions. The county is under a winter storm warning into Wednesday morning.

“Our message is simple: Stay home and stay off the roadways,” Public Safety Director Eric Gilmore said. “The safety of our residents is our top priority, and road conditions will be unsafe for drivers over the next couple of days due to snow and ice. It is not worth the risk – please stay home and stay safe.”

According to NWS Mobile, snow is expected in Northwest Florida by Tuesday afternoon before tapering off in the late evening hours.

Escambia County Public Works crews will sanded bridges late Monday afternoon to prepare for snow and ice.

File photo.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 