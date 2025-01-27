Escambia County Students Return To School Today

Escambia County students head back to class on Monday — the first school day since Friday, January 17. Monday, January 20 was the MLK Day holiday, and students were out January 21-24 for snow and winter weather days.

Escambia County School District staff spend Saturday checking on building operations and making sure campuses were safe and ready for students to return today. ‘

Issues that were repaired included buster water pipes and heating and cooling systems.

Pictured: Snow covers the Tate High School in Cantonment last Tuesday. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.