ECUA Trash Pick Up Delayed By Two Days

Follow Tuesday’s heavy snow, ECUA has now delayed their pick up schedule by two days.

ECUA

ECUA Sanitation collections will be delayed by two days. Tuesday’s collections will occur on Thursday, with all subsequent collections running one day later throughout the week. Friday’s collections will be completed on Sunday.

ECUA offices will be closed Wednesday. Additionally, the Citizens’ Advisory Committee (CAC) meeting has been canceled.

Pictured: ECUA cans await pickup on Tuesday on North Highway 99 in Bratt. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.