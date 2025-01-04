ECFR Makes Terminally Ill Cantonment Teen Honorary Firefighter

January 4, 2025

Dalton Harvey of Cantonment has loved firefighters and anything related to firefighting since he was baby. But he will never be able to become firefighter due to a terminal illness.

And it was a dream come true for Dalton Friday afternoon as firefighters from Escambia County Fire Rescue and Cantonment’s Engine 4 and ECFR Deputy Fire Chief Paul Williams stopped by his house, naming him an honorary firefighters and presenting him with his very own helmet and firefighter patches.

Dalton, 19, has Duchennes Muscular Dystrophy.

“His prognosis has been late teens early 20’s,” Dalton’s mother Tammy Harvey said. “He loves Florida, surrounded by friends and family, and he especially loves the warm weather because his body doesn’t tolerate the cold well.

“He likes the beach and girl watching,” she quipped.

VITAS Hospice partnered with ECFR to make Dalton’s dreams come true.

For more photos, click here.

Escambia firefighters not only arrived at his house, they gave him a special look at the fire engine and their gear.

“To get something like this for him is beyond amazing,” Tammy Harvey said.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 