ECFR Makes Terminally Ill Cantonment Teen Honorary Firefighter

Dalton Harvey of Cantonment has loved firefighters and anything related to firefighting since he was baby. But he will never be able to become firefighter due to a terminal illness.

And it was a dream come true for Dalton Friday afternoon as firefighters from Escambia County Fire Rescue and Cantonment’s Engine 4 and ECFR Deputy Fire Chief Paul Williams stopped by his house, naming him an honorary firefighters and presenting him with his very own helmet and firefighter patches.

Dalton, 19, has Duchennes Muscular Dystrophy.

“His prognosis has been late teens early 20’s,” Dalton’s mother Tammy Harvey said. “He loves Florida, surrounded by friends and family, and he especially loves the warm weather because his body doesn’t tolerate the cold well.

“He likes the beach and girl watching,” she quipped.

VITAS Hospice partnered with ECFR to make Dalton’s dreams come true.

Escambia firefighters not only arrived at his house, they gave him a special look at the fire engine and their gear.

“To get something like this for him is beyond amazing,” Tammy Harvey said.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.